photonews247.com

Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City

(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
5 On Your Side

Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law

Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
MISSOURI STATE
