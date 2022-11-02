Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
feastmagazine.com
4 St. Louis corner stores and bodegas you should visit
Big or small, St. Louis is full of corner stores, and these four – like so many others in the city – are fundamental to the spirit of a neighborhood. Who knows what you'll find at the market up the block?
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
Tower Grove Park officially opens ‘Nee Kee Nee’ stream
Tower Grove officially opened the new waterway Wednesday morning. The new stream is named Nee Kee Nee, or “revived water” in the language of the Osage people who once inhabited the land.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind a concern in St. Louis, Metro East
After a warm November day, wind will move into St. Louis and the Metro East. Rain could start around midnight.
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
St. Louis serial murderer used charm for insurance fraud over 22 years
St. Louis serial murderer manipulates lovers to help kill for insurance money.
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
