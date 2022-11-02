Read full article on original website
Several Girls Basketball Games are set for Today
South Knox travels to Eastern Greene. You can catch that game this evening on 105.7 FM WUZR. Vincennes Lincoln travels to Evansville Reitz. Vincennes Rivet travels to Evansville Harrison. You can catch that game this afternoon on 97.3, 97.7, and 1450 AM WAOV. Wood Memorial is at Springs Valley.
LHS Pride of the Green 1 Day Away from State Finals Performance
The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green will be the very first band to perform at tomorrow’s state marching band finals. The band takes to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium at 10:00 Saturday morning. The Pride of the Green qualified for the state finals from the Decatur Central semi-stated.
Wind Advisory Issued for Saturday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for today (Saturday) from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Counties in the advisory include Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Lawrence. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. And be sure to secure outdoor...
SR 246 Closed in Clay Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 246 is closed for culvert replacement work near Clay City. The project was rescheduled from s previously announced date. The closure is between West County Road 850 South and County Road 350 West, five miles west of the State Road 246 and...
Edward Eaton, 71, Glenwood Springs, CO (formerly of Vincennes)
Edward Herman Eaton, 71, of Glenwood Springs, CO, went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, IN on September 23, 1950 to the late Margaret Dunn Eaton and Roscoe H. Eaton. Ed was a geophysical field engineer for several companies, including Schlumberger and Colog,...
Four Running for Two Seats on VCSC Board; Two Running for NK School Board Seat
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board on Election Day. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
Second Saturday of Voting Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is the second and final Saturday for early voting in Indiana. In Knox County, early voting will be available throughout the day in three locations. The main early vote center across from the Knox County Courthouse is open, along with two satellite early vote centers. Those are located at the firehouse in Bicknell, and the Blue Jeans Center in Monroe City. After tomorrow, Monday morning November 7th is the last time for early votes to be cast at the Vincennes early vote location across from the Courthouse.
Man Arrested for Displaying Gun at Terre Haute Middle School Basketball Game
Terre Haute Police say they have arrested a man who displayed a gun in his waistband at a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. Police say 35-year-old Antonio Owens of Terre Haute displayed the weapon Thursday during an argument with another man. Owens left prior to the arrival of...
Salute to Veterans in Daviess County Planned for Sunday
A Salute to Veterans will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Daviess County Museum. There will be a parade at 4:00 P.M. with a Box Float Contest. Three age divisions will compete for cash prizes. Call (812) 617-5300 for more information.
Monday Closure Planned for SR 58 Near Westphalia
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 58 in Knox County is scheduled to be closed on Monday for a bridge replacement project. State Road 58 will be closed over Pollard ditch near Westphalia for the replacement of two bridges. The project is expected to be completed in early May of 2023, depending on the weather.
Main Street Project Moving Toward Completion
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is hoping for a drivable Main Street by the middle of the month. The affected area of Main Street runs from Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Mayor Yochum knows the project has seen some delays — but not due to problems with the contractor....
KC Commissioners Approve KCIEDC Annual Funding Contract
The Knox County Commissioners have approved an annual contract for KCIEDC for next year. The contract is the same as in previous years; it will pay $48,000 annually to the industrial development group, at a rate of $4,000 per month. That contract amount is the same as the one for the City of Vincennes.
Wheatland Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Wheatland man died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Andrea Brown of Washington.
