Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Halloween is always a busy evening in Mt. Juliet, and safety will be a top priority as officers deploy to neighborhoods. Many officers will be out serving on Monday, October 31, 2022, with the goal of ensuring neighborhoods are safe while trick-or-treaters are out and about. This effort is quite the […] The post Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO