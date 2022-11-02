Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Related
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585 The Restaurant at Fall Creek […] The post Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events
by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022 but some events take place before November 11th. Veterans Day […] The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Center for Nonprofit Management Celebrates Winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards
Middle Tennessee organizations received $252,000 at the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony The Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards presented by PNC Bank. $252,000 was awarded to the 12 winning organizations during the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony held at Belmont University’s Fisher Center. […] The post Center for Nonprofit Management Celebrates Winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle
Hall of Fame sports columnist and popular sports talk show host, Joseph Johnson Biddle, known to those closest to him simply as “Bid”, lost his courageous battle with dementia on October 26, 2022. He was 78 years old and survived by his loving, caring wife Sharon, who along with friends and family will continue to […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Halloween is always a busy evening in Mt. Juliet, and safety will be a top priority as officers deploy to neighborhoods. Many officers will be out serving on Monday, October 31, 2022, with the goal of ensuring neighborhoods are safe while trick-or-treaters are out and about. This effort is quite the […] The post Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Reminder: Health Coverage Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds Tennesseans to review and update their health insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) when the Open Enrollment period for 2023 opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Consumers will have at least two insurance choices on the FFM in all 95 Tennessee counties across the Volunteer State. One […] The post Reminder: Health Coverage Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, […] The post Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 10
The college football season returns this Saturday. The local college football teams in Tennessee continue their journey to the postseason. Here you will find what channel and time they play. Saturday, November 5, 2022 Kennesaw State (4-4) @ UT Martin (5-3) 12 PM on ESPN+ Chattanooga (6-2) @ The Citadel (2-6) 1 PM on ESPN+ […] The post 2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 10 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities […] The post 8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop
From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. As the officer was attempting to control the […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Last Day for Early Voting
Early voting is underway for State, Federal and Municipal Elections. Today, November 3, is the last day to early vote. Who is on the Ballot? Voters will vote for Governor, vote on four amendments, vote for U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives. Some counties also have municipal races. Check the GoVoteTN […] The post Last Day for Early Voting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces their participation in a program that will increase purchases of local foods from Tennessee’s underserved farmers and producers and get it to those who need it most. TDA will participate in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural […] The post New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?
Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” This could be the last year we set our clocks back. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2019 making daylight saving permanent and Congress passed a bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 […] The post Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source
Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.https://wilsoncountysource.com/
Comments / 0