Briefs: Marion County Sheriff's Office receives traffic safety grant

Ohio Traffic Safety Office awards over $22 million in grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office has awarded more than $22 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

Almost 180 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 68 counties to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas, including impaired driving, seat belt usage, distracted driving, youthful driving, and motorcycle safety.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office will receive $50,332 for impaired driving and selective enforcement. This was among 94 grants awarded to 57 sheriff’s offices and 37 police departments for overtime hours used to reduce traffic-related fatal crashes that involve impaired driving via alcohol or drugs, seat belt usage, speed, aggressive driving, motorcycles and failure to yield.

River Valley H.S. to host special program for veterans

River Valley High School is inviting local veterans to attend a special program at the school on Nov. 10.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the program will start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the program. Veterans who would like to speak with students and staff after lunch are welcome to participate in a question and share session.

For additional information, please contact River Valley High School 740-725-5801 or visit rvk12.org .

$100 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure now available in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine says $100 million is now available to support the implementation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the state over the next five years.

DriveOhio, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Monday began accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio.

Funding proposals must align with Ohio's EV Infrastructure Deployment plan, which requires that charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port. Currently, Ohio has 13 charging stations that meet these requirements and plans to add 30 more locations by 2025.

Ohio's EV infrastructure deployment will focus on interstate corridors before moving on to U.S. and state routes. Once charging stations on federally-required corridors are complete, the remaining funds will be used for charging along additional corridors, at state tourist attractions, and freight corridors.

Ohio's EV Infrastructure Deployment plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration last month, making the $100 million in federal funding available for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

ODOT will accept proposal requests until Dec. 21. Proposal information and full guidelines can be found at drive.ohio.gov/nevi .

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Marion County Sheriff's Office receives traffic safety grant