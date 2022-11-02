Read full article on original website
Make Bitcoin stronger! New businesses and latest updates in BSV on CoinGeek Livestream
On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything in which he talked about how to make Bitcoin stronger, building on BSV, Edward Snowden, intellectual property rights, and much more. The protocol war. After reminding us to focus on building value...
OCC bares fintech office plan in quest to understand digital assets
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
Tether mints, FTX liquidates, Alameda pads balance sheet
Tether’s suspected ties to bank fraud are under a more powerful microscope as America’s top financial cops take over a stalled investigation of the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap. This week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY)...
Hong Kong issues new guidelines for digital currency futures ETF
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a circular containing the minimum ground rules for the operation of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rules are specifically designed for future-based ETFs, and as the SFC opens the window for all classes of investors, it deems it imperative...
Block pins net losses on BTC’s fading consumer demand
Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block (NASDAQ: SQ) posted a net loss in its third quarter, with at least some of the blame pinned on fading consumer demand for BTC. Figures released Thursday show Block generated revenue of $4.52 billion in the three months ending September 30, 17% higher than the same period last year. Gross profits rose 38% to $1.57 billion but expenses rose by nearly one-half, resulting in a net loss of $18.7 million, significantly worse than the $3 million loss in Q3 2021.
Deribit exchange loses $28M in hot wallet hack
Another day, another digital currency exchange hack. It seems that only a week or two can go by before another security breach occurs, demonstrating just how unsafe the ‘future of finance’ really is. This morning, Deribit exchange reported that its hot wallet had been compromised and $28 million...
How to use LaMint—the content curation platform that pays you
Ever wished you could earn money from your followers on social media without the need to shill products or accept sponsorships?. What if you just created great content and then earned tips or instant payments for unlocking premium features? That’s now possible thanks to LaMint—a social sharing platform powered by the BSV blockchain.
Monetary Authority of Singapore in no rush to launch CBDCs after concluding retail pilot
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced at the end of October that it had completed the first stage of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot. Dubbed Project Orchid, the pilot explored the possibilities of a CBDC interface between the general public and commercial banks. The white paper...
HandCash Pay: Create links, QR codes easily for more efficient payments
HandCash’s latest launch, HandCash Pay, improves the payment process for businesses and consumers and significantly reduces the amount of time and money associated with payment settlement. HandCash Pay is an API that lets users easily create payment links and QR codes for payments that can be displayed or shared...
India to explore if digital rupee can reduce government securities trading fees
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will launch a pilot for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) with specific use cases to be examined in depth. At the top of the list for the central bank is to explore how the use of the digital rupee can cut costs in trading government securities.
India tax regulator seeks info from digital asset exchanges as it considers imposing GST: report
India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has ordered virtual currency service providers to provide details on the nature of tokens listed and traded on their platforms. The move by the CBIC is geared toward imposing new taxes on virtual currencies—the goods and services tax (GST). An...
The necessary scalability of Layer-1 on blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain has opened up many possible applications, including payments, tokenization, smart contracts, and in general, data access management. For beginners, a recent article The Crypto Story, written by Matt Levine on Bloomberg, is a good read. It explains quite well in non-technical language some of the problems blockchain could potentially solve, as well as the problems it currently has. Especially, the article makes a good common sense case for the need for a new kind of database to replace the existing ones, something that the current crypto world largely misses.
