Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
Judge rules in favor of Columbus on gun control measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio law that prevents cities from implementing their own gun control measures cannot be enforced in Columbus, a county judge ruled. The law is an “unconstitutional infringement upon municipal home-rule," Franklin County Judge Stephen L. McIntosh said in his ruling Wednesday temporarily blocking the law in the state's capital and largest city.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October XX, 2022. It’s the time of the year again when the sounds of sniffling and sneezing echo through offices and schools and boxes of facial tissue and cold medicines fly off grocery store shelves. We’re rushing headlong into respiratory virus season, and early indications suggest...
14% in SC have already cast ballots with new early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 early votes and 51,500 absentee votes were in as...
Black medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who is Black, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded for a racial discrimination case in Maine.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. November 2, 2022. Editorial: The simple first step to solving the insidious problem of mold in SC colleges. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to endure a flood caused by nature or human error, but fortunate enough that your home survived, it’s at the top of your list of worries: mold. It’s why you have to act immediately to haul out all the contents, rip out carpets and even walls: to prevent the insidious growth of fungi that will never go away on their own.
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. October 30, 2022. What part of “distance yourselves from the people you oversee” is unclear?. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government is off to a lousy start. And considering it’s the successor to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics – an unholy mess of an ethics body that should, by contrast, make anything halfway decent and reasonable look good – that’s really saying something.
Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to step down as speaker at end of year, citing health concerns
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to step down as speaker at end of year, citing health concerns. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nevada: What to expect on election night
Nevada is home to one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country as Democrats play defense to hold onto Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's seat in her contest against Republican Adam Laxalt. Also on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak, seeking reelection against Republican Clark...
Ex-state police union head, lobbyist, guilty of racketeering
BOSTON (AP) — The former president of the Massachusetts State Police troopers' union and a lobbyist have been convicted by a federal jury of using union funds to benefit themselves. Dana Pullman, 60, the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Anne Lynch, 71, were convicted...
North Dakota: What to expect on election night
North Dakota's ballot on Tuesday offers some intrigue in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. Voters will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led...
