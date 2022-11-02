Read full article on original website
Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war
Iran has admitted for the first time that it sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied to its ally before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "They decided to admit that they did supply drones for Russian terror.
'We're holding on', says deputy mayor of besieged Ukrainian city
BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, the deputy mayor said on Saturday, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages around the city.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's main far-right party National Rally
Pope holds Bahrain mass as death row families urge intervention
About 30,000 flag-waving worshippers attended an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday, marked by a small protest by relatives of death row prisoners. Matricia, a Filipina living in Dammam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, said she felt "lucky" to be at Saturday morning's mass.
