The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO