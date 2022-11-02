Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?
To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Why did you betray the community like that?
To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter. The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Won't make that mistake again — vote for Girard
To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects. I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: At least nobody can tear down this sign
To the editor — I would like to put the following political sign in my yard, but I fear the consequences. I value my yard; and MAGA Republicans can be lawless.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%
The Yakima City Council approved a property tax increase of 1% for 2023 after a public hearing Tuesday. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the 2023 budget was developed assuming a 1% increase. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters. The increase was approved by...
Yakima Training Center hosts HIMARS live-fire training
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center hosted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire training Friday because it’s the only place in the state with a large-enough range. HIMARS can hit a target up to 3oo kilometers or 190 miles away and have been used in Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and, more recently, in Ukraine. “What you’re seeing across...
nbcrightnow.com
Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg’s noise ordinance
The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately, that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank
YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police investigating shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard
Yakima police are investigating a shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard. Nob Hill was closed between South 76th and 80th avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the police department said. This story is developing and will be updated.
nbcrightnow.com
Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
Yakima Herald Republic
Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center
The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
Yakima Herald Republic
Virginia Chapman, 97
Virginia Chapman, 97, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 30. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
