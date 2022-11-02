Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY ABOVE 5000 FEET The main system has passed through the region, but passing showers could still cause short periods of moderate to heavy snowfall.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The strongest winds have started to subside. Very strong winds could occur with passing showers throughout day.
