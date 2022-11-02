Effective: 2022-11-05 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY ABOVE 5000 FEET The main system has passed through the region, but passing showers could still cause short periods of moderate to heavy snowfall.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO