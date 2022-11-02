Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY ABOVE 5000 FEET The main system has passed through the region, but passing showers could still cause short periods of moderate to heavy snowfall.
