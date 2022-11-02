Read full article on original website
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
thebrag.com
Crocodile Dundee’s Paul Hogan on why he can’t come back to Australia
Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan recently commented on why he feels like he can’t come back to Australia despite missing ‘home.’. Paul Hogan, who is now 83, has been living in the US for more than two decades and often speaks about how he feels “homesick.” While talking with The Daily Telegraph, a conservative UK news outlet, Hogan expressed a certain disdain for the Venice Beach neighborhood he’s currently living in.
thebrag.com
black midi announce Australian and New Zealand tour
Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year. Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age
Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
Half-a-Million Year Old Signs of Extinct Human Species Found in Poland Cave
Prehistoric stone tools found in a cave in Poland 50 years ago have just been identified as some of the oldest ever discovered in the region. The tools from the Tunel Wielki cave in Małopolska are between 450,000 and 550,000 years old. This dating may allow scientists to learn more about the humans who made them, and their migration and habitation in Central Europe across prehistory.
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century
Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.
scitechdaily.com
Race Against Time To Find Ancient Indigenous Carvings on Australian Boab Trees
For Indigenous Australians, carvings in boab trees are as significant as rock art. Now, there is a race against time to document the ancient art in the bark of boabs before the remarkable heritage trees die. In a race against time, in some of the roughest terrain on Earth, researchers...
Stone Age child's grave site in Finland reveals surprises
The burial site of a young child who lived 8,000 years ago has been discovered in Eastern Finland, providing a rare glimpse into how Stone Age humans treated their deceased.
Ancient Christian monastery found off coast of United Arab Emirates could be 1,400 years old, pre-dating Islam
An ancient Christian monastery, possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula, has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds...
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
'I'm an Au Pair in France, There's a Lack of Boundaries'
TikTok star Olivia Kyriakopoulos shares her experience of being an au pair in this exclusive essay.
Collider
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
