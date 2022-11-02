Read full article on original website
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
▶️ 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
Protests Disrupt Bend City Council Session
BEND, OR -- Protesters disrupted Wednesday night's Bend City Council work session for about 10 minutes, chanting, "Say his name; Barry Washington," "No justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter." They claimed to be showing support for Barry Washington, the 22-year-old African American man shot and killed in downtown Bend...
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
83 lbs. of cocaine seized by OSP in Linn County
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police seized over 83 lbs. of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to officials. The OSP said the arrest began when a Trooper from the Salem area stopped a car following too close, with illegal window tint and a speed violation on I-5 northbound near milepost 228.
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975...
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
