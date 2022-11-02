EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO