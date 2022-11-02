Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
theadvocate.com
Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming
Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
theadvocate.com
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
theadvocate.com
150-year-old Watson church votes to leave United Methodist denomination in historic split
The congregation of a longtime United Methodist Church in Watson has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, one of more than 40 Louisiana churches to take that step, in a historical split of the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. While neither are currently...
Southern Digest
Decades of Trimming and Achieving: SULC honors Longtime Barber, Irvin, Sr.
The Southern University Student BAR Association Diversity Committee presented the “Creating a More Respectful World” award to Robert J. Irvin, Sr., a barber for 58 years of service. Irvin Sr. along with his wife, three children and siblings are all alumni of Southern University. Mr. Irvin is the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
theadvocate.com
New wave of money flows into Baton Rouge school board races, now funding attack ads
Almost $1 million has been spent so far on races for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, about half of that during the first three weeks of October, with more to come as the Nov. 8 election draws close. Heavy spending by charter school-friendly education reform groups remains the...
theadvocate.com
Spanish Moon building bought by Baton Rouge advertising firm; here’s what they’ll do with the space
TILT, a Baton Rouge creative advertising agency, has purchased the old Spanish Moon building on Highland Road and will convert the former bar and music space into its headquarters, according to the real estate company that represented TILT in the transaction. The building sold for $385,000 in a deal that...
iheart.com
Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022
We invite you and your family to the 2022 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade downtown Baton Rouge, La. December 10th! Parade rolls at 5:30pm Get more info HERE.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
centralcitynews.us
Central Buys City Hall Site
By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News — CENTRAL — The City of Central has purchased 9.55 acres of land near the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan roads for construction of a new City Hall. The property is located on the west side of Hooper. Mayor David Barrow...
kalb.com
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the North Shore’s largest congregations, St. Timothy’s, has voted to separate from the United Methodist Church. It’s the latest in the denomination’s continuing fracture over the question of ordaining gay ministers and permitting same-sex marriages. The United Methodist denomination has...
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys
Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)
Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
Comments / 0