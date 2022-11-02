ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming

Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Central Buys City Hall Site

By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News — CENTRAL — The City of Central has purchased 9.55 acres of land near the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan roads for construction of a new City Hall. The property is located on the west side of Hooper. Mayor David Barrow...
CENTRAL, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys

Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA

