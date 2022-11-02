Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
KSBW.com
Gas prices dip below $5 on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices continued to go down on Wednesday across the Central Coast, with many stations selling a gallon for less than $5. It's the cheapest gas has been in California since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday, AAA listed the average price for a gallon...
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
Train collides with a Tesla in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.
Recycling Today
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
KSBW.com
SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
NBC Bay Area
No Tsunami Warning After 6.0 Magnitude Quake in North Pacific Ocean
No tsunami warning was issued Tuesday night after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Weather Service. The quake hit around 10 p.m. and was centered 743.2 miles west-southwest of the city of Monterey, California, the USGS said. "Following official National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC)...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard. "A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris...
NBC Bay Area
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
Man killed while running on Highway 1 in Aptos identified
A man who was killed while running and darting in and out of traffic on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County was identified by the CHP.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
KSBW.com
1st reported case of avian flu in Monterey County
GONZALES, Calif. — After the first reported case of avian flu in the region, Monterey County officials are working to let people know how to keep their backyard chickens safe. The first case was reported at Metzer farms, a commercial duck breeding facility in Gonzales. The Monterey County Agriculture...
Comments / 0