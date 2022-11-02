Read full article on original website
Canada fretting on Davies injury 2 weeks before World Cup
Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich
WVNews
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests?. While some experts say each North Korean...
WVNews
Girona beats Bilbao 2-1 to escape relegation zone in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona escaped the Spanish league’s relegation zone after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home on Friday. The Catalan club ended a seven-game winless run and jumped all the way from 17th to 12th place in the tightly packed bottom half of the table.
