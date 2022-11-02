Read full article on original website
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
Boston Bruins' new signing Mitchell Miller is NOT eligible and may never be, reveals NHL commissioner Gary Bettman... while captain Patrice Bergeron admits he has concerns over the move
Boston Bruins' new signing Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assaulting a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, may not be eligible, revealed NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the 20-year-old.
