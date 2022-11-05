ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daylight saving time ends, the latest on the time change

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Pt9_0ivTQ6Ie00

Daylight saving time is coming to an end on Sunday, bringing an extra hour of sleep for millions of Americans.

The ending of daylight saving time means that the sun will be out earlier in the morning and the evenings will get darker sooner.

Daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 6 and resumes on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

MORE: How 'springing forward' for daylight saving time could cause your health to fall back

Making daylight saving time permanent

Daylight saving time was initially proposed over 200 years ago as an economical suggestion to maximize daylight hours and conserve candles.

There has been a growing movement to make daylight saving time permanent. Last year, Sen. Marco Rubio , R-Fla., introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the need for Americans to change their clock twice a year.

Rubio's bill passed unanimously in the Senate in March but is awaiting passage in the House of Representatives. If signed into law by President Joe Biden, permanent DST would be in effect starting next year, Rubio said.

The Department of Transportation, under an amended Uniform Time Act, allows states to exempt themselves from following DST.

Where it's recognized

Not every state or U.S. territory observes DST. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time.

Eighteen states -- Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming -- have passed legislation or resolutions to make daylight saving time permanent, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

In addition, voters in California voted to end daylight saving time in 2018, but the state legislature hasn't put it into effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKpEy_0ivTQ6Ie00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: Stock photo of leaves and a clock.

Adverse health reactions

According to a National Institutes of Health study from 2020, daylight saving time beginning and ending impacts a quarter of the world population and disturbs people's work and rest schedules and "possibly the body's biological clock."

People are more prone to cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, injuries, mental disorders and immune-related illnesses, because of daylight saving time shifts in the U.S. and Sweden, according to the study.

"We estimate that each spring DST shift is associated with negative health effects -- with 150,000 incidences in the U.S. and 880,000 globally," researchers wrote.

ABC News' Dr. Chidimma J. Acholonu contributed to this report.

Comments / 154

Theresa
5d ago

I think changing the time messes with our biological clock because it takes so long to adjust to the time difference. My opinion leave it alone once we spring forward

Reply(13)
74
Marshal Franklin
6d ago

The more thing that are taken away that God has put into place in being changed by man doesn't work.When prayer was taken out the schools kids loose respect and lot things have unfold.God time should be put in place in left in place💗

Reply(18)
54
RaDiaNcE
5d ago

We need to leave the time alone once we fall back and leave it like that. There's been studies where the Spring forward messes with our circadian rhythm, sleep patterns, & for some, their mental, physical, emotional, and/or emotional health.

Reply(6)
39
Related
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

ABC News

897K+
Followers
189K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy