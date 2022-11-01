Read full article on original website
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.The crowd who had gathered to hear him stump for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Mehmet Oz had little reaction to the barb, which...
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
Trump Takes a Jab at Ron DeSantis During Oz Rally
Former President Donald Trump took a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday night during his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Eyeing a poll on the jumbotron, Trump referred to DeSantis—who has begun picking up momentum in 2024 presidential polling—as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” While it’s the first time Trump has tested out the dig in public, longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—an outspoken DeSantis critic— posted the nickname on Telegram a week ago. “If Governor Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will be a candidate in 2024, it would be the most stunning act of ingratitude and treachery in the history of American politics,” Stone wrote. “Donald Trump’s endorsement MADE Ron DeSanctimonious #ingrate.” DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday evening. On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that those close to Trump believe the war of words will only grow more intense between the former president and DeSantis. “Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to [Ted] Cruz and his wife,” an adviser said."Ron DeSanctimonious" pic.twitter.com/b7jek5597R— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 6, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
2022 Pa. election: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote Nov. 8
Pennsylvania voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production.
