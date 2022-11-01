Former President Donald Trump took a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday night during his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Eyeing a poll on the jumbotron, Trump referred to DeSantis—who has begun picking up momentum in 2024 presidential polling—as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” While it’s the first time Trump has tested out the dig in public, longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—an outspoken DeSantis critic— posted the nickname on Telegram a week ago. “If Governor Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will be a candidate in 2024, it would be the most stunning act of ingratitude and treachery in the history of American politics,” Stone wrote. “Donald Trump’s endorsement MADE Ron DeSanctimonious #ingrate.” DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday evening. On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that those close to Trump believe the war of words will only grow more intense between the former president and DeSantis. “Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to [Ted] Cruz and his wife,” an adviser said."Ron DeSanctimonious" pic.twitter.com/b7jek5597R— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 6, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast

