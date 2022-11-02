Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
$3.7M Bandera County ranch offers 360-degree views of Texas Hill Country
A wine cellar and a back porch cabana await.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to open $60K New Braunfels location
The new store is expected to be ready in 2023.
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
dailytrib.com
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
fox7austin.com
Mother of Hays County teen who died of fentanyl overdose hopes to use billboard to spread awareness
KYLE, Texas - This summer, Janel Rodriguez lost her 15-year-old son, Noah, to a fentanyl overdose. "On August 21, I got a phone call," said Rodriguez. It was the phone call that no parent ever wants to receive. Noah, a student at Johnson High School, was one of four teenagers that reportedly died in Hays County just this summer from fentanyl.
Buc-ee's set to begin construction on $6M car wash in New Braunfels
Will it be bigger than the Katy location?
fox7austin.com
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
fox7austin.com
Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake overlook park, access to dam will be closed for several weeks
The overlook park at Canyon Lake and access to the dam will be closed for several weeks, starting Monday. The area will be closed from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During that time, there won’t be access to the park or dam...
Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels
One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
mycanyonlake.com
$1,000 Reward Offered for Safe Return of ‘Biggie,’ Beloved Therapy Dog Who Ran Off Near the Summit
Volunteers scoured the area around Summit Vacation & Resort near Canyon Lake today looking for ‘Biggie,’ a 115-pound white, shaggy therapy dog who escaped from his new home Oct. 25. The missing dog is half Great Pyrenees, half Komondor with curly white hair and a long white tail...
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
fox7austin.com
Llano County residents sue government over book bans
Residents say library officials removed books that they didn't agree with. They are asking a federal court to return them to the shelves.
