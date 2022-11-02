ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels

One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
