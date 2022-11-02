Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: You Mad At Me For Taking Fight With Tough Opponent, For Bigger Purse, Guarantee?
Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Didn't Ask Arum For Transparency Because I Had Guarantee For Every Fight With Him
Terence Crawford responded to public criticism Tuesday night regarding his insistence on Al Haymon providing full transparency of financial details related to his paused pay-per-view showdown with Errol Spence Jr. Crawford specifically fired back at those who’ve wondered why he didn’t push promoter Bob Arum to open up his books...
Boxing Scene
Spence Lambastes De La Hoya For Siding with Crawford, Critiquing Haymon, PBC Fighters
Oscar De La Hoya has entered the crossfire of the latest Boxing Twitter Spat. The founder and head of Golden Boy Promotions recently sided with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford after Crawford offered his thoughts on the failed negotiations between him and IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. for an undisputed fight that was supposed to take place in November.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Boxing Scene
Spence: Facts Is I'm Fighting Somebody Else; Crawford Is, Too, But A Tune-Up
Errol Spence listened to what Terence Crawford had to say when they were discussing a planned superfight. The unbeaten and unified WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight titlist listened again when Crawford went live on his Instagram channel to explain why he decided to go in a different direction. Now is the time he...
Boxing Scene
Sebastian Fundora On Danny Garcia: "I'd Love To Get A Fight With Him"
After openly struggling with making the 147-pound weight limit, Danny Garcia sought greener pastures. Ultimately, the Philadelphia native would do just that, as he opted to move on from the welterweight division and embark on a new journey as a full-fledged junior middleweight. In his first fight at 154-pounds, Garcia...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information
The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Boxing Scene
McCaskill On Chasing Second Undisputed Crown: Just A Massive Dream I Didn't Know I Had
Jessica McCaskill always sensed a return to the 140-pound division was in her future. That move now comes with joining an exclusive class this weekend. At stake for the Chicago-based welterweight queen is the rare opportunity to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. McCaskill is dropping back down to junior welterweight, where she meets unbeaten, unified champ Chantelle Cameron for all of the major titles. Cameron puts her WBC/IBF belts on the line, while the vacant WBA/WBO titles are also in play this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Galal Yafai Cautions Sunny Edwards of Tough Test in Felix Alvarado
Sunny Edwards has been told he faces an extremely risky defence of his IBF world title next week. Edwards puts his precious belt on the line against the big-punching Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado on Friday, November 11 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The world flyweight showdown tops a scheduled Probellum...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell: “I Have Nothing Personal Against Caleb Plant, Helluva Fighter"
Despite holding a 168-pound world title for nearly three years, Anthony Dirrell loathed Caleb Plant. At every turn, the Flint Michigan, native Jawed at his longtime rival, poking, antagonizing, and daring him to step into the ring against him. After months of intense negotiations, Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) was finally...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Will Explore Fight With Joseph Parker
The team behind heavyweight contender Otto Wallin would like to secure him a fight with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker. A few months ago, Parker suffered the first knockout loss of his career when Joe Joyce stopped him inside the distance of their WBO interim-title clash. Wallin is pushing...
Boxing Scene
Cameron: After I Beat McCaskill, We Can Meet Again At 147 So I Can Become Two-Division Undisputed
There was a time where Chantelle Cameron was concerned over how long it would take to fight for undisputed championship status. Not only has that day arrived, but it came with the pleasant surprise of facing a more established opponent than was originally the plan. The unbeaten Brit is set for her ten-round showdown with undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill, who moves back down in weight for their undisputed junior welterweight championship this Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
