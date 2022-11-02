‘Home away from home’ | Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe brings fresh food to Penn State community

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Improvement District readies an evergreen tree for Light Up Night
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College. The holiday season is quickly approaching, and State College is already getting in the spirit with decorations and cheerful festivities. The Downtown State College Improvement District is preparing for its annual holiday tradition — lighting an evergreen...
Digital Collegian
‘Lots of laughter, lots of silliness and lots of noise’ | Goat Yoga takes State College by storm
While some Penn State students are looking for relaxation during this point of the semester, including meditation and yoga, there is one animal-oriented activity for the community to try: goat yoga. Nittany Meadow Farm, located just minutes from Penn State in Boalsburg, offers both public and private goat yoga sessions....
Digital Collegian
‘I love my job’ | CATA bus operator Jay Staley shares past seven months living, working in State College
Seven months ago, Jay Staley said he had never even heard of Centre Area Transportation Authority. Now, being the youngest bus operator for CATA, who works five days a week plus overtime, Staley said it’s the best job he’s had so far. Having grown up in southeastern North...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students, UHS ‘offer advice’ on what works for them to avoid seasonal illnesses
With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out. For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which...
Digital Collegian
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Digital Collegian
Beaver Stadium security ‘add[s] something new,’ Penn State students get thrifty with removal
On Oct. 27, two days before the Nittany Lions faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Athletics sent an email to student ticket holders informing them of a change to student section entry at Beaver Stadium. Students received a “nontransferable wristband” indicating their student section status. Students were allegedly required...
Digital Collegian
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
Digital Collegian
‘Dancing, singing’ in Beaver Stadium | What it’s like to work behind the scenes on game day
From volunteering to sell ice cream to acting as a security guard, Beaver Stadium employees work behind the scenes to ensure every fan’s experience is a great one. For Ashlyn Arnold, a senior at State College Area High School, Penn State football game days make for “a fun, upbeat workday,” she said.
Digital Collegian
Penn State community rallies to 'amplify [their] voices' after cancellation of Center for Racial Justice
The Committee of Concerned Penn State Faculty hosted a rally on the steps of Old Main to protest the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice and the arrest made during the protests at a scheduled on-campus event hosted by Uncensored America. The rally began Thursday afternoon as organizers distributed...
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Digital Collegian
State College police report vehicle crash on North Atherton Street
A State College female crossed into an opposing travel lane and collided head-on with a tract trailer on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue early Thursday morning, according to State College police. The 28-year-old female was found unconscious at the scene, the State College Police Department release said. The tractor...
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
Digital Collegian
Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents
As Election Day draws nearer, ballots in State College and for the Penn State community will host a variety of different candidates to choose from. In this midterm election, students and residents will vote for a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and representatives in two districts depending on their residence.
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament favorite Penn State field hockey gets bounced by Michigan in semifinals
With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1. The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.
Digital Collegian
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball finds way to win through offense despite shaky moments
Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion. The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State students must take initiative to vote, care about issues at stake in upcoming election
For college students, voting can often feel optional. But that should not be the case. With two major parties, neither candidate is going to represent all of the values an individual is looking for when voting, so it’s easy for Penn State students to feel discouraged to do so.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana
Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads
Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
