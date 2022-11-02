ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

Life with Parole.... They only did this because of his age.... Jonelle was just 12 years old and didn't get to live her life, Steve Pankey took this from her and her family.... Nearly 4 decades he remained free, I'm glad her parents were able to see Justice&Closure for their baby girl....

95 Rock KKNN

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver

A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Judge scolds Colorado mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.Given a chance to speak and take responsibility, Cynthia Abcug, 53, instead said she was glad her son was doing well and asked District Judge Patricia Herron to give her probation so she could continue getting therapy, working and studying for a law degree.That drew a strong rebuke from Herron. who said Abcug still...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence

BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates

BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

NBC News

