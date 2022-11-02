Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 3
Officer initiated activity at W Wilson Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) W/A 22450(a) cvc. . Disposition:. Occurred on N Shelby Ct. Service Class: VOIP Female HBD/wants to go to rehab/advised to call non. emergency line. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:39 WARRANT SERVICE 2211030003. Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W...
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RADM Keith Hash speaks to the China Lake Alliance
RADM Keith Hash spoke to the China Lake Alliance on Nov. 3, 2022 at the SpringHill Suites in Ridgecrest. Hash is the Commander for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, which includes both China Lake and Point Mugu. See the DI next week for more on what he had to say.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding
A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
SFGate
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Blue Mountain Tribe bringing bluesy rock to Petroglyph Festival
This weekend, the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival will kick off at Leroy Jackson Park in downtown Ridgecrest for two days packed with fun and entertainment. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Petroglyph Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
Dry and warmer weather on the way
Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Vote for Chris Ellis
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have Chris Ellis running for city council. Chris is extremely, well qualified and committed to making Ridgecrest a better city to live in. His knowledge and expertise in water comes at a critical time in our existence. His positive relationship with the Navy is also a plus up for the community. I strongly support Chris Ellis for city council and urge you to vote for him.
Comments / 0