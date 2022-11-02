Brick Township’s seasonal Farmers Market has wrapped up its run for 2022, but dozens of vendors will return for one last event of the year in preparation for Thanksgiving. The township will host its Thanksgiving Farmers Market Nov. 19 at Windward Beach Park, the same location where the weekly Farmers Market is held in the spring and summer. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO