Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score.

Well played.

