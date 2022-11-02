The Last Network enters prelaunch at VowUP ‘22!Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world.Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The Last Network is the first smart contract governed referral programme for staking liquidity and earning rewards.

2 DAYS AGO