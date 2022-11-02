Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: XRP, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, LUNC
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market does not stand still. Thus, keeping up with the latest news could prove instrumental in making the right bet. Here are several leading digital assets and the latest scoops about each of them: XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Terra Classic (LUNC).
Golden Shiba launches IDO PRESALE of its meme token $GOLDSHIB.
Golden Shiba is a decentralized Meme Token. Recently, the company launched the exclusive IDO presale of its meme token called $GOLDSHIB. It also introduces the new strategies of how Golden Shiba offers passive income. With all these developing crypto features, GoldenShiba is evolving into a passive income ecosystem awaiting a bull run.
Pure Wallet Launches its Exclusive Pre-sale with Multiple Crypto Trading Features
Pure Wallet has emerged as the world’s first ecosystem that ensures 100% halal staking on decentralized applications. The company is pleased to announce its presale launch in the recent development. It holds multiple crypto features for its holders. The exclusive Presale Offer of Pure Wallet facilitates its holders with...
Oryen presale buyers reporting 2x gains – Suggested to invest alongside Tamadoge, IMPT, and Fantom
As part of investment 101, one should practice portfolio diversification. This essential practice involves distributing your assets to limit exposure to risks and limit long-term portfolio volatility. For example, the crypto market offers many projects to invest in, but its volatility may put your portfolio at risk, especially in current times.
The Last Network. Liquidity Providers for the Vow ecosystem
The Last Network enters prelaunch at VowUP ‘22!Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world.Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The Last Network is the first smart contract governed referral programme for staking liquidity and earning rewards.
NFT Marketplace Solanart Adds Credit Card Payments with Crossmint
In the fast-paced world of NFTs, marketplaces and user-facing platforms are looking to build the future of digital collectibles. A key component of furthering mass adoption of NFTs is making them accessible to users who may not want to go through the extensive process of buying crypto, setting up wallets, storing seed phrases, and transferring funds. Together, Crossmint and Solanart are bringing NFTs to the next million Web3 users who can now buy digital art, tickets, collectibles, and more using just an email and credit card.
GALA Gulps 30% Losses Amid $1B Hack Rumor
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — GALA price took major blows on Friday amid rumors that hackers had stolen $1 billion from the ecosystem in the latest exploit. The active utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem tanked nearly 30% before the developers clarified that the apparent hack was an internal job to protect the investors’ funds.
Oryen 100% ICO profits have early holders seeing the Moon. Fantom, Bigeyes and Dash2Trade investors are all In
Oryen has been making big shockwaves in the crypto industry recently. It’s up a huge 100% while still only in its first pre-sale phase. Early holders are sitting happily with their tokens, as they think it’s going to go up even more when it officially launches. This could be the one crypto investment that brings massive gains to your portfolio while helping to revolutionize your financial future.
Prices Of MATIC, Algorand, SOL, AXS, DOT Are In Massive Rally And It’s Not Stopping
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the weekend with a bang as crypto tokens like Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Axie Infinity (AXS) registered massive gains with no signs of stopping. However, ALGO price rally seems to be cooling on Nov 5, with...
Crypto Experts Believe BudBlockz Will Surpass BAYC In Popularity
When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, and the blockchain world, one of the primary things to look for in a digital asset or token is how popular it has become in a short time frame. You can easily base the success and growth trajectory of digital assets on how quickly they sell in the pre-sale phase and whether they’ve grown in value soon after launch.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction: Is the Rally Just Getting Started?
Litecoin(LTC) has seen a surge in price and trade volume over the past few days, largely due to the increasing interest in NFTs. Litecoin’s first NFT marketplace, LiteVerse, has partnered with Antpool, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools. This partnership allows LiteVerse users to mint NFTs with low fees.
￼Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are among those set to rocket as candles go green￼
AAVE, Fantom (FTM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are all skyrocketing in price, or are about to. Orbeon Protocol, in its Phase 1 Presale, is a new form of micro-investing and crowdfunding that is democratizing the venture capital and crowdfunding industries, with immense success forecasted as its presale sells out. AAVE and Fantom (FTM) are both up, especially Fantom (FTM), which has risen significantly in the last twenty-four hours. Let’s review all three: AAVE, Fantom (FTM), and Orbeon Protocol, and see just how much these coins are skyrocketing, and how far they’re headed.
Introducing XAO – The Ultimate Revolutionary DeFi Ecosystem
Sweeping the blockchain realm, XAO is a unique DeFi Ecosystem that leverages the potential of unprecedented technological innovation and offers an unparalleled experience for its users. As a holistic decentralised ecosystem, the users of XAO are given access to a full suite of professional DeFi applications deployed on the most...
Nuvalent Stock Price Soars on Cancer Treatment Findings
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Stock price for biotech company Nuvalent (Nasdaq: NUVL) touched a low of $18.83 last Thursday. Then out of nowhere on Friday, the price spiked 104% to $38.30 before settling at $35.34, up 76% for the week. Nuvalent reported promising data from a Phase 1 drug trial in which patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other tumors were treated successfully.
The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Announces “BUIDL Here” Conference Dec 5th
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 1, 2022— The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), announces its “BUIDL HERE” conference, December 5th to be held at Vivo Beach Club and Ocean Lab Brewery from 9am to 7pm. “BUIDL HERE” is an invitation to come to Puerto Rico to BUILD, work, collaborate, and to utilize emerging tech not just to create “the future” but also find solutions to the challenges Puerto Rico faces. Top conference sponsors include Filecoin, DLTx, Tea, DARMA Capital, and Casper. The “BUIDL Here” conference is the first of four taking place as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.
Radical burn to elevate Uniglo.io to the front of other Crypto Alongside Uniswap and Pancakeswap
Investors overlook tokenomics and misunderstand its effect on a project’s success. Of course, solid tokenomics can push even a mediocre project to become successful. But combine solid tokenomics with a great value proposition, and magic happens. Uniglo.io has undertaken a massive burn, sharply reducing the circulating supply and setting...
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. The metaverse-forward company introduces three...
Cryptocurrency Price Analysis: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market saw several tokens register losses on Thursday, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices registering losses in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin price continued holding above $20,000, with the $20,500 level now acting as resistance. Meanwhile, ETH bulls continued helping...
WeSleep Unveils its ‘Sleepie’ NFTs
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. Web3 app WeSleep has launched with the promise of daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Dubbed a sleep-to-earn app, WeSleep utilizes clever tokenomics to incentivize positive behaviors. WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn...
