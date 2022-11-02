Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Myana Henderson's family relieved with charges against her alleged killer
Myana Henderson, 21, was killed in August after being shot at a convenience store in KCMO. Her loved ones feel relief now that charges have been filed against her accused killer.
Kansas City man charged with murder, string of arsons
Caldwell County prosecutors charged Harold Edwards Jr., of Kansas City, with first-degree murder and setting a string of arsons in May.
New Story Church planning vigil for victim killed in Halloween party shooting
A Kansas City, Kansas, church has planned a vigil for a teen killed in a shooting at a Halloween party.
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dumplings and dough-wrapped dishes in Kansas City in 2022
What is a dumpling? It’s a broad class of dishes that consist of pieces of dough often wrapped around a filling. Many wonderful culinary traditions and cuisines, found in cultures around the world, fall into this category. “Dumplings, to me, bring to mind dim sum and Chinese dumplings,” says...
smeharbinger.net
Always Alert: As Kansas City is a hub for human trafficking students should be aware of the signs and know how to avoid being trafficked
Tuesday night at 9 p.m. I’m walking out of Target on Ward Parkway alone after getting yet another “emergency” Maybelline Sky High mascara and enough Cherry Slush Alani Nu to give someone a heart attack. Walking through the parking lot, I’m turning my head every five seconds...
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
Independence man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Oriana Starr in 2020
An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.
Victim killed in KCK mass shooting on Halloween identified by police
Police said 17-year-old Katron Harris died from his injuries Monday.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
Family of man shot, killed by KCPD in 2019 reaches $5M settlement
The Kansas City Police Department reached a wrongful death settlement agreement with the family of a man shot and killed by police in 2019.
Mom wants answers on son’s death at Jackson County jail
A local mom says her son overdosed and died during his first night in the Jackson County jail, following a misdemeanor arrest. Now she wants answers.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
kcur.org
Kansas City police to pay $5 million over 2019 fatal shooting of Terrence Bridges
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners reached a $5 million settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed by the family of Terrence Bridges Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer in 2019. The settlement is one of the largest sums paid out...
kcur.org
New documentary explores art as a tool to advance racial equity and economic justice
A talented and powerful voice in the Kansas City, Kansas, community, Diosselyn Tot-Velasquez is now featured in a new documentary "Changemaker's Story: Art & Advocacy." The film follows Tot-Velasquez, who recruits young volunteers to paint murals in Kansas City, Kansas. It highlights her work and impact, such as converting an abandoned gas station into Urban Station, where young people take art classes and learn how to advocate for their community.
Kansas City man charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Prosecutors charge D'Angelo Fisher of Kansas City with first-degree murder in an August shooting that killed a woman at a gas station.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
Comments / 0