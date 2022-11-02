Russia Resumes Its Participation in Ukraine Grain Export Deal; Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure ‘Seriously Damaged'

Read full article on original website
'We're holding on', says deputy mayor of besieged Ukrainian city
BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, the deputy mayor said on Saturday, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages around the city.
Zelenskyy Hails UN Nuclear Investigation Result; UK Says Russia Likely Shooting Its Retreating Soldiers
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency after it wrapped up its inspection of three nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear material or activities.
Prison-Like Center Puts Focus on UK's Response to Migrants
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are...
North Korea Forces Evacuation Alerts in Japan With Missile Launch
North Korea added to its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent...
Musk's Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter's New Owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don't turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world's richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
