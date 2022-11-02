Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Central Oregon school district, camp release joint statement following alleged transphobia
Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp, a Central Oregon school district met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together. Culver Schools Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend-Redmond Habitat Receives 150K Gift
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Humanity in Action Capital Campaign has received a $150,000 matching gift from TallTreeTrust. This gift will used to match community donations, up to $50,000 per year over three years. “The TallTreeTrust was established to support environmentally sustainable work in Central Oregon, ensuring that generations to...
kbnd.com
Bend City Council Approves Camping Code Resolution
BEND, OR -- The Bend City Council reviewed their Camping Response Strategy at a work session Wednesday night. The draft code specifies 24 hours as the amount of time an individual can spend in the rights-of-way. This would still require a 72-hour removal notice in the event of a violation which is state law for established campsites. Also, where and how valuable items will be stored was clarified.
centraloregondaily.com
Charges filed in Bend FC Timbers soccer dispute
Criminal mischief charges were filed in Deschutes County Friday against three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer team. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against former executive director Tara Bilanski, former assistant director and coach Jen Davin and former accountant and bookkeeper Emily Williams. The third-degree criminal mischief charges are Class C misdemeanors.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US
Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country. The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S. It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000...
Property owner/developer addresses agitated residents
Crooked River Ranch homeowners express mostly opposition to 54-home development The third of three hearings before the Jefferson County Planning Commission took a mellower tone Thursday evening, Oct. 27, as Crooked River Ranch residents expressed their concerns about new development there. The commission held its meeting in the sanctuary of the Ranch Chapel. The MacPherson family who originally developed the 10,000-acre Crooked River Ranch into residential units, wants to develop its last remaining 142-acre parcel of land into 54 housing sites of at least two-acres each. At previous meetings residents raised accusing voices at the family and the...
kbnd.com
Protests Disrupt Bend City Council Session
BEND, OR -- Protesters disrupted Wednesday night's Bend City Council work session for about 10 minutes, chanting, "Say his name; Barry Washington," "No justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter." They claimed to be showing support for Barry Washington, the 22-year-old African American man shot and killed in downtown Bend...
mycentraloregon.com
Teen Concussion Testing Available
The Center Foundation is pleased to announce Community Concussion Baseline testing. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is available for children ages 12 through 18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. Group testing will be available on. Friday, November 11th – 9:00 a.m. start with more...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
La Pine, Madras Crashes Blamed On DUII Drivers
MADRAS, OR -- Madras Police are investigating a crash they believe may have been caused by a drunk driver. Officers responded to 4th and Pine, just beofre 4:30 a.m. Friday, and discovered an SUV upside down below the Willow Creek Bridge (pictured). They say the woman crashed through a concrete retaining barrier. She was pulled from the wreckage and taken to St. Charles Madras.
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
mycentraloregon.com
COCC Jazz Band Swings Into Autumn
Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The single-set show will feature music recorded and performed by the Count Basie Orchestra. This is a free concert with donations welcome. “We will...
mycentraloregon.com
Cameras Help Arrest Shooting Suspects
At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, officers from Madras Police Department and deputies from Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of shots being fired near SE “C” and 5th Streets in Downtown Madras. Upon arrival, officers found a parked vehicle that had been struck by several bullets. There were two people in the vehicle at the time it was struck, but thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
centraloregondaily.com
Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
Jury finds former CET bus driver guilty on 2 of 3 charges in no-shoes altercation, chokehold on passenger
After a two-day trial and 3 ½ hours of deliberation, a Deschutes County jury found a former Cascades East Transit bus driver guilty Wednesday on two of three charges involving his use of a chokehold on a passenger who refused to get off his bus in August of 2020. The post Jury finds former CET bus driver guilty on 2 of 3 charges in no-shoes altercation, chokehold on passenger appeared first on KTVZ.
