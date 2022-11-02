Read full article on original website
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's main far-right party National Rally
Biden democracy speech: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Joe Biden reportedly has been carrying around a book on Abraham Lincoln by historian John Meacham and it showed in the President’s prime-time speech Wednesday night, which Meacham helped compose. The book is titled-- “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.” President...
Republicans will get my vote when they stop being the party of the Big Lie
Regarding David A. Belin’s Oct. 20 letter supporting voting for Republicans and against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan (”Don’t let Ryan’s ads obscure his extremism”):. I am willing to support Republicans when the GOP can field candidates who accept that Donald Trump lost the...
'We're holding on', says deputy mayor of besieged Ukrainian city
BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, the deputy mayor said on Saturday, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages around the city.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose weighs response if Musk’s Twitter changes bring elections misinformation
LIMA, Ohio – Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s considering how to respond to new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s plan to charge users $8 a month for the “blue checkmark” that’s currently only available to verified users, a change that could open the door for future elections misinformation.
