ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

BCAB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates

ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Zacks.com

Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
LOUISIANA STATE
Zacks.com

LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates

LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Zacks.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
Zacks.com

Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Shares Rise

BECN - Free Report) reported strong results for third-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased significantly on a year-over-year basis. The solid results were backed by strong net sales and operational improvement. Shares of the company jumped 2.3% in the after-hour trading session...
Zacks.com

GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Zacks.com

Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?

AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy