Stars visit the Coyotes after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Arizona Coyotes after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Arizona went 10-12-4 in Central Division play and had a 25-50-7 record overall last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals last season (28 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals).

Dallas went 14-8-4 in Central Division games and had a 46-30-6 record overall last season. The Stars averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.5% (54 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .