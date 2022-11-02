ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
BROOKLYN, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić

This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Joint statement from Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets and Anti-Defamation League

BROOKLYN — The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community, and the nation. The public discourse that followed has brought greater awareness to the challenges we face as a society when it comes to combating hate and hate speech. We are ready to take on this challenge and we recognize that this is a unique moment to make a lasting impact.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time

The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA

Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game

With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
sneakernews.com

Zion Williamson’s “Fire And Ice” Pack Includes A Wintry Air Jordan 12

When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Heat 99

Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Minutes prior to the opening tip against the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was locked in, draining nine straight 3-pointers during pregame warmups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That offensive efficiency translated to game action, as Hield scored 22 first-half...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
PHOENIX, AZ

