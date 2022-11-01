Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
kentchamber.org
Construction Moves Forward on UM Shore Medical Center’s Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence in Chestertown
Renovations are now underway at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s medical office building, as the hospital advances its plans to establish a dedicated Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence. The first phase of the project concentrates primarily on the second floor, making room for the relocation of several specialty practices (now located at Philosopher’s Terrace in Chestertown) at the end of this year.
severnaparkvoice.com
Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations
The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
belairnewsandviews.com
Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raises more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet
The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:. The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Raises More Than $1.2 Million for Cancer LifeNet. Most successful Starnight...
shoredailynews.com
Tasley Fire Company receives big gift from Bridgeville Delaware Fire Company
The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company just received a big gift from the Bridgeville Delaware Fire Department. Tasley Chief Jeff Beal told us the story:
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
starpublications.online
Toy drive to be held in memory of Hope and Nathan Glasgow
It was Christmas, 2021, and the Glasgow family of Seaford – consisting of father Wayne, mother Kim, daughter Hope and son Nathan – celebrated like practically every other family celebrating the holidays. Furiously opening gifts, the children’s voices filled the air at a higher pitch than usual, bursting with excitement of the season. The family was used to being together, as mom Kim homeschooled her children. However, COVID forced them together 24/7. Kim enjoyed the closeness. “COVID made everything hard,” she said, “but it gave us so much more time together – and I’m glad for that.”
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
severnaparkvoice.com
Student Athlete Of The Month: Ava Meadows
Ava Meadows is prone to producing impressive stat lines match after match for the Severna Park High School varsity volleyball squad. The senior is quick to deflect discussion about her individual accolades, though. Meadows is all about the other players donning Falcons uniforms around her. “Teamwork makes the game fun,...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
denver7.com
What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?
BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
98online.com
Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert
(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CBS News
Here are Veterans Day discounts and offers in the Baltimore area this year
BALTIMORE -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and the holiday promises plenty of deals to veterans, active duty military members and their families. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. National chains and attractions are offering plenty of discounts, and many of them have outposts in the Baltimore area....
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
Comments / 0