ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County

Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
CENTREVILLE, MD
kentchamber.org

Construction Moves Forward on UM Shore Medical Center’s Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence in Chestertown

Renovations are now underway at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s medical office building, as the hospital advances its plans to establish a dedicated Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence. The first phase of the project concentrates primarily on the second floor, making room for the relocation of several specialty practices (now located at Philosopher’s Terrace in Chestertown) at the end of this year.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
talbotspy.org

Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM

On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
starpublications.online

Toy drive to be held in memory of Hope and Nathan Glasgow

It was Christmas, 2021, and the Glasgow family of Seaford – consisting of father Wayne, mother Kim, daughter Hope and son Nathan – celebrated like practically every other family celebrating the holidays. Furiously opening gifts, the children’s voices filled the air at a higher pitch than usual, bursting with excitement of the season. The family was used to being together, as mom Kim homeschooled her children. However, COVID forced them together 24/7. Kim enjoyed the closeness. “COVID made everything hard,” she said, “but it gave us so much more time together – and I’m glad for that.”
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents fight state park restaurant

Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
LEWES, DE
severnaparkvoice.com

Student Athlete Of The Month: Ava Meadows

Ava Meadows is prone to producing impressive stat lines match after match for the Severna Park High School varsity volleyball squad. The senior is quick to deflect discussion about her individual accolades, though. Meadows is all about the other players donning Falcons uniforms around her. “Teamwork makes the game fun,...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
macaronikid.com

The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware

Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO

Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
LAUREL, DE
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
denver7.com

What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?

BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert

(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CECIL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy