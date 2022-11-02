Read full article on original website
We Energies to hand out cookie book at American Family Field on Saturday
The annual We Energies cookie book came out this week and for those who love to get a hard copy every year, Saturday is one of the most popular events to get one.
Milwaukee neighbor becomes Halloween legend for giving out potatoes
A Milwaukee home became the stuff of Halloween legend after giving trick-or-treaters the option to choose between a candy bar or a raw potato.
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
When is the right time to start listening to Christmas music?
Now that it's the beginning of November, a large debate is happening among people across the country. No, we aren't talking about the elections. This is about Christmas.
CBS 58
Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
CBS 58
Charles Allis Museum showcases new exhibit to document history of racism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique opportunity is underway at an east side museum. An exhibit is using pictures to document the history of racism, and the way it has planted itself in modern-day America. We're inside the Charles Allis Museum. Every room has a rich history to it, and...
Soon's Sushi Cafe in Kenosha could be closing in 2023
When you think of good sushi, Kenosha often doesn’t come to mind. But Soon's Sushi Cafe has become an absolute hit in its 19 years of business. However, they might not be around for much longer.
'Boy Band Christmas' holiday tour comes to Milwaukee this December
Iconic boy bands from the 90s and early 2000s are joining forces for the"Boy Band Christmas" holiday tour. The tour will head to 12 cities this December, including a stop here in Milwaukee!
westalliswi.gov
Christmas in West Allis: Allis in Winterland, Tree Lighting & Nighttime Christmas Parade!
All events held at City Hall are located at 7525 W. Greenfield Avenue. We hope you can join in these festivities!. DEC. 3: CHRISTmas fun at city hall & Along greenfield Ave. Allis in Winterland will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 - 4 p.m. at the City Hall Art Gallery. Join in kid-friendly activities set to the theme of the original animation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Your heart will grow three sizes with all the grinchy-themed crafts and activities – don’t forget to write your letter to Santa. North pole mailbags will be on hand to deliver your letters straight to the big man himself!
CBS 58
Kenosha County fundraiser to benefit seniors and family services, raffling Packers tickets
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. is preparing to host its "Bowls 'n Bakers" fundraiser next week. The 18th annual event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau banquet hall. Ronald Tatum, CEO...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sneak peek five Below, HomeGoods, Sierra, Big Lots and …. the opening date
West Bend, WI – There’s been quite a bit of visible progress on the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, as four national retailers prepare to open. Facade signs are in place for HomeGoods and Sierra, which are part of the same TJX / TJ Maxx franchise.
West Bend kicks off the holiday season with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The City of West Bend will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony will include free hot chocolate and live music.
Dancing Granny injured in parade performs for caregivers who saved her life
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies.
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Grandmother's struggles turn to giving back to people in need
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee grandmother's struggle to feed her family has turned into a chance to make change. Anita Garrett is a member of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Food Leaders Lab. It's a leadership program for people who know what it's like to be hungry. She's sharing her...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Divine Consign November 2-6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
CBS 58
Labradoodle puppy trains to become Concordia University's newest certified comfort dog
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Concordia University Wisconsin is expanding one of its on-campus comfort programs with the help of a new employee. Grace, a five-month-old labradoodle, is training to be the university's newest certified comfort dog. Concordia's comfort dogs work hand-in-hand with students enrolled in the Compassion Care Certificate...
