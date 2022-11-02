All events held at City Hall are located at 7525 W. Greenfield Avenue. We hope you can join in these festivities!. DEC. 3: CHRISTmas fun at city hall & Along greenfield Ave. Allis in Winterland will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 - 4 p.m. at the City Hall Art Gallery. Join in kid-friendly activities set to the theme of the original animation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Your heart will grow three sizes with all the grinchy-themed crafts and activities – don’t forget to write your letter to Santa. North pole mailbags will be on hand to deliver your letters straight to the big man himself!

