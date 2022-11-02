ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

CBS 58

Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
westalliswi.gov

Christmas in West Allis: Allis in Winterland, Tree Lighting & Nighttime Christmas Parade!

All events held at City Hall are located at 7525 W. Greenfield Avenue. We hope you can join in these festivities!. DEC. 3: CHRISTmas fun at city hall & Along greenfield Ave. Allis in Winterland will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 - 4 p.m. at the City Hall Art Gallery. Join in kid-friendly activities set to the theme of the original animation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Your heart will grow three sizes with all the grinchy-themed crafts and activities – don’t forget to write your letter to Santa. North pole mailbags will be on hand to deliver your letters straight to the big man himself!
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shop Divine Consign November 2-6

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

