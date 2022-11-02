ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Phillies vs. Astros game 6 prediction, starting pitchers and odds today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022 MLB season will either be all over tonight or heading to a huge World Series Game 7 on Sunday. The Houston Astros won back-to-back road games over the Philadelphia Phillies to go 3-2 up in the seven-game series and they will be playing at home for the remainder of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Justin Verlander talks first World Series win with brother, Ben

In his ninth career World Series start, 16 years after his first appearance in the Fall Classic, Justin Verlander was finally the winning pitcher on the game's biggest stage. The Astros ace caught up with his younger brother, Flippin' Bats host Ben Verlander, after Houston's 3-2 victory in Philadelphia. "Just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy