Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022 MLB season will either be all over tonight or heading to a huge World Series Game 7 on Sunday. The Houston Astros won back-to-back road games over the Philadelphia Phillies to go 3-2 up in the seven-game series and they will be playing at home for the remainder of the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO