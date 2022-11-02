Weather is cyclical and we are in the warm part of the cycle of Fall frontal systems in the Four States at mid week. After a very warm day with high temperatures not too far away from record maximums, we will see the mercury rise right back into the upper 70s again today. Moisture will be increasing on that strengthening southerly flow, so we will see a few more clouds as we move through the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma just ahead of this week’s Fall cold front, during the early and middle afternoon hours on Friday. Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may not see showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Some of these storms may be rather strong, due to the very fast winds just a few thousand feet above the ground occasionally mixing down to the surface in thunderstorm downdrafts. Most of the rain will be east of the Four States region by mid evening; unfortunately, not soon enough to limit disruptions to area football games. Cooler and drier air builds in for Saturday. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, but a modest warming trend begins on Sunday. Highs will trend upward from the upper 60s on Sunday to the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday, which will be about ten degrees above normal for early November.

