Storms Tonight, Cooler Saturday
Scattered showers and storms continue to move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will be over with before midnight. We could see a few strong to severe storms this evening, though. Then cooler weather is in for Saturday. This is where a front is making its way in...
Warm and Dry Thursday; T-storms on Friday
Four States weather has been beautiful through the middle part of the week, and we get to enjoy another great day on Thursday, with a warm southerly wind and sunshine combining to take temperatures back into the upper 70s, after a rather mild start to the day which includes lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another strong frontal system is on its way and will be moving through the Plains later Thursday night into Friday. The front will bring showers and thunderstorms to western sections of the viewing area, including Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma during the early to middle afternoon hours. For Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, the main period of heavier rain along the front, will be later in the afternoon through mid evening, which could impact some football games in the area. Friday’s highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s will be replaced by cooler temperatures behind the cold front on Saturday. Sunshine should return on Saturday, but with a northerly low level flow across the Four States, temperatures will warm only to around 60 degrees. A better Sunday returns with warmer temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, under full sunshine.
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-03-22
Weather is cyclical and we are in the warm part of the cycle of Fall frontal systems in the Four States at mid week. After a very warm day with high temperatures not too far away from record maximums, we will see the mercury rise right back into the upper 70s again today. Moisture will be increasing on that strengthening southerly flow, so we will see a few more clouds as we move through the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma just ahead of this week’s Fall cold front, during the early and middle afternoon hours on Friday. Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may not see showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Some of these storms may be rather strong, due to the very fast winds just a few thousand feet above the ground occasionally mixing down to the surface in thunderstorm downdrafts. Most of the rain will be east of the Four States region by mid evening; unfortunately, not soon enough to limit disruptions to area football games. Cooler and drier air builds in for Saturday. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, but a modest warming trend begins on Sunday. Highs will trend upward from the upper 60s on Sunday to the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday, which will be about ten degrees above normal for early November.
‘We're optimistic this time’: Friday’s forecast gives Kansas farmers hope for wheat crop
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - As the clouds rolled in over Andale Thursday, one Kansas farmer said he was feeling optimistic. “Rain tomorrow would make a huge difference,” Brian Wetta, partner at Wetta Farms said. This week’s forecast shows a high chance of rain Friday. Wetta said it would help...
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!
KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Record fish caught in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Kansas using data from Land Big Fish.
MDC test for wasting disease in deer weekend of open season
MISSOURI KSN/KODE— The M.D.C. is preparing for its latest round of C.W.D. It stands for “Chronic Wasting Disease” — a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other cervids. Next weekend, the Missouri Department of Conservation will be doing mandatory sample collection for it. C.W.D spreads through...
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
Kansas advance voting numbers, turnout prediction released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced the voter turnout prediction and advance voting numbers ahead of next week’s general election. Secretary Schwab predicts roughly 53% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 election across the state. The prediction is based on several factors, including historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races during turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.
Friday Football Fever playoff action on Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time for high school football in Kansas, and Thursday night brought some great action. Andale took on Pratt, and rolled to an easy 36-point win. In 3A football, Clay Center Community made the trip to Wichita to play Wichita Collegiate. It was the road team who got […]
Kansas high school football final game scores: These teams are advancing in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners across the state in Friday’s second round of postseason play.
Report finds unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims continue to decrease in the Sunflower State. With new unemployment claims slightly decreased week-over-week on Oct. 24 and high inflation still threatening a recession, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
MOKAN Partnership asks area businesses to participate in survey about issues faced
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business group is hoping to find out more about the challenges facing local companies in 2022. The “MOKAN Partnership” is launching a survey, hoping to learn more about the issues facing employers in its seven-county area. Questions range from challenges with child care to dealing with the supply chain.
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
