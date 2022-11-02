MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Besides the chance for a few stray showers, it’s going to be a quiet weekend with above normal temperatures. The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO