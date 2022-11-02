ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Besides the chance for a few stray showers, it’s going to be a quiet weekend with above normal temperatures. The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Turning warmer and more humid

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder and more humid weather will return to the area for the weekend before wet and potentially wind weather arrives next week. Tonight will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few areas of patchy fog may develop by sunrise.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Winter Wonderland returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 17

After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway area road to be temporarily closed for railroad repair

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be a temporary road closure on East Cox Ferry Road Thursday starting at 10 a.m. A section of E. Cox Ferry Road will be closed from East Highway 501 to Husted Road. There will be a temporary detour from Husted Road to...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Green Sea area, firefighters say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian; they said critical injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched to Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive in the Green Sea area around 8:40 p.m. Crews had to shut down the road while they...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

NMB Light Show opens Nov. 21

North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families. The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights and Holiday Events for 2022

Christmas lights, tree lightings and parades welcome the holiday season into the Myrtle Beach area!. Gather up the family and head out to some fun and festive events this Christmas season! We will continue to update this list. If you would like you event included, please email [email protected]. Here...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation. “I...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Nov. 12

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mark your calendars because the holiday season is arriving in the Grand Strand. Broadway at the Beach hosts its annual tree-lighting celebration next weekend. The free event is Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC

Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WMBF

Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

