WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Besides the chance for a few stray showers, it’s going to be a quiet weekend with above normal temperatures. The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather, a few showers arrive for the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues to move in throughout the weekend. The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Turning warmer and more humid
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder and more humid weather will return to the area for the weekend before wet and potentially wind weather arrives next week. Tonight will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few areas of patchy fog may develop by sunrise.
Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a location on the new Surfside Beach Pier, according to a town spokesperson. The 10-year lease agreement was finalized Thursday, according to a news release. Painter’s opened in 1952 and is well-known along the Grand Strand. Painter’s is the second business to be named […]
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
myhorrynews.com
Winter Wonderland returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 17
After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
wpde.com
Bay Rd, Hwy 707 area closed for 'extended period of time' after car hits utility pole
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Avoid the area of Bay Road near Highway 707 in the Burgess community, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle vs. utility pole crash. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR. No...
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
wpde.com
Conway area road to be temporarily closed for railroad repair
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be a temporary road closure on East Cox Ferry Road Thursday starting at 10 a.m. A section of E. Cox Ferry Road will be closed from East Highway 501 to Husted Road. There will be a temporary detour from Husted Road to...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Green Sea area, firefighters say
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian; they said critical injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched to Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive in the Green Sea area around 8:40 p.m. Crews had to shut down the road while they...
myhorrynews.com
NMB Light Show opens Nov. 21
North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families. The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
Lose something valuable in the sand? North Myrtle Beach Ring Finders ready to help
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is no panic like losing something important. Imagine losing an engagement ring in the middle of the beach or a family heirloom necklace in the ocean. When fear begins to set in, there are two men on the Grand Strand ready to jump in and help. Jim Wren […]
WMBF
The Fashion. Art. Bags. event is happening tonight in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FASHION. ART. BAGS is a fabulous fall evening at the beautiful Dunes Golf and Beach Club featuring a fashion show and auction with a designer handbag giveaway. It raised money for the Art Museum of Myrtle Beach. Pink and Red Shows us some of their...
myrtlebeach.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights and Holiday Events for 2022
Christmas lights, tree lightings and parades welcome the holiday season into the Myrtle Beach area!. Gather up the family and head out to some fun and festive events this Christmas season! We will continue to update this list. If you would like you event included, please email [email protected]. Here...
WMBF
Atlantic Beach plans of new growth after receiving ARPA funds
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New technology is heading to the town of Atlantic Beach, and with it comes new growth. Safety and growth are two things many throughout the town are ready to see. “Anything that’s improving the safety and the growth of Atlantic beach is a plus for...
WMBF
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation. “I...
WMBF
Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Nov. 12
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mark your calendars because the holiday season is arriving in the Grand Strand. Broadway at the Beach hosts its annual tree-lighting celebration next weekend. The free event is Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
WMBF
Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.
