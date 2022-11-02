Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
grmag.com
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
WZZM 13
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
Party World in Comstock Park has had 8 major lottery winning tickets sold at its store. The biggest was 12 years ago, at $57 million.
Craig’s Cruisers West Michigan locations sold to out-of-state company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers locations are now under the ownership of a Missouri-based family entertainment center company. The company, Five Star Parks and Attractions, announced the sale Wednesday, Nov. 2, of the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon Craig’s Cruisers locations. “We’re big...
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
oceanacountypress.com
Pet food manufacturing facility to open in former Oceana Foods plant.
SHELBY — The Right Place, Inc. announced that Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, US food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Maryland, plans to invest over $27 million to renovate the former Oceana Foods facility that closed last year. “The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills.
oceanacountypress.com
Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.
HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
Muskegon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log November 2-3, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Consumers Energy Preparing for Potentially Hazardous Winds
JACKSON, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 4, 2022) – Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and storms that are expected to affect their service territory across the Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Areas along the lakeshore, Grand Rapids, and southwest Michigan are expected to see the highest wind gusts, which could include winds up to 60 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
Zoning change needed for townhomes near Mona Shores High School rejected
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A plan to build townhomes near Mona Shores High school is in doubt with the rejection of a zoning change needed for the Fairway Farms proposal. A request to rezone the property on Seminole Road to CR-6 clustered residential was denied by Norton Shores city commissioners, who cited concerns about the project’s density and its impact on local traffic.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins firefighters rescue fallen hunter very quickly
Trevor Beilby of the Hopkins Area Fire Department Thursday night told a stunning story about the rescue of a hunter in Watson Township Oct. 15. Beilby told Watson Township Board members firefighters were able to located a hunter who has fallen from a deer blind in a secluded area in just five and half minutes. He added that the time between the call from Allegan County 911 Central Dispatch and loading the patient in the ambulance for treatment was 44 minutes and 28 seconds.
Road closed for gas leak in Plainfield Township
A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Comstock Park Thursday afternoon, deputies said.
Woman injured in crash with school bus in Grand Haven
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in Grand Haven on Wednesday, officers said.
