Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Imposter recounts his time on campus
William Curry, the Alabama man who lived on campus for almost a year under false pretenses, said he “honestly, really couldn’t [say]” why he chose to pose as a student in an interview with The Daily. When asked what he was doing on campus, Curry said he was “just living the normal Stanford life, meeting people, socializing, as you do in college.”
Stanford Daily
Students are preparing for midterms. Not the exams, the elections.
Some Stanford students are not only voting in midterm elections but working on campaigns in the hopes of shaping its outcomes. With this year’s midterm elections rapidly approaching, students working with campaigns spoke to The Daily about squeezing in extra hours of phone banking or virtual meetings in between classes.
Stanford Daily
Cross country racks up multiple awards after Pac-12 Championships
This week has been one for the books for men’s and women’s cross country. Last Friday, both teams competed in the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, where the men placed first and women finished fourth. The men’s champion title marks their fourth Pac-12 championship win in six years. The Cardinal women’s team was the only team to place eight runners in the top 35. The 2022 Pac-12 cross country honors were announced on Wednesday following the event, with Stanford sweeping the men’s awards.
Stanford Daily
GSE professor emeritus awarded world’s largest prize in education
Graduate School of Education (GSE) professor emeritus Linda Darling-Hammond received the Yidan Prize for Education Research for her contributions to education policy and teacher education at the Sept. 28 Stanford Accelerator for Learning summit. Darling-Hammond will receive a total of $3.9 million with the prize — half to fund her...
Stanford Daily
Playing with a relaxed hand: Q&A with pianist Wiley Skaret ‘25
It is no secret that Stanford boasts a sheer amount of talent on its campus. Starting my freshman year, seeing the “hidden talents” of my prodigy-like peers, especially within the arts, never failed to astound me. Soft spoken students from my STEM classes delivered raw slam poetry performances at open mic nights. Friends I had made in Muslim Student Union (MSU) created jaw-dropping works of art at student art galleries in McMurtry Art Building. Yet what resonated with me the most was seeing the talent of other frosh on the piano. Almost every day, I walked through the lounge of my all-frosh dorm, Larkin North, and heard one of my neighbors or RAs belting out a Beethoven or Bach piano concerto in all its complexity, their fingers effortlessly gliding across the keys.
Stanford Daily
Women’s golf caps undefeated fall in Hawaii
The No. 1 Stanford women’s golf team closed out the fall season with a victory at the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. This victory rounds out a perfect fall for the team, making a strong statement as they hope to claim a second-straight NCAA title this upcoming spring. Sophomore Rose Zhang, who won her second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Month, led the Cardinal with 11-under, claiming the seventh individual title of her young career and third this fall.
Stanford Daily
Midterm check-in: Looking back at Stanford Athletics’ success since November 2018
In the college athletics stock market, Stanford has limited up since the last midterm elections in November 2018. To this day the Cardinal have won 131 NCAA team national championships, the most of any Division 1 school in the NCAA. More than 10% of those (i.e., 15 NCAA, and overall 16 national titles) came in the last four years. Ready for a trip down memory lane?
Stanford Daily
Women’s field hockey enters postseason with a strong lineup
Although women’s field hockey has wrapped up their regular season, the Cardinal players aren’t done competing just yet. The team will now begin their postseason in the America East Championship. This Tuesday, four players were awarded All-America East honors, all of whom will play vital roles in the team’s postseason success.
Stanford Daily
View From the Booth: A must-win versus the crafty cougars
Now entering the final third of the season, Stanford football (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) returns home to host Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12). Though few eyeballs will be on Stanford Stadium, Saturday afternoon’s contest is absolutely a must-win game if Stanford is to salvage something of its season as we move into November.
Stanford Daily
Exxon CEO visits Stanford plugging company’s plan for carbon neutrality, sparks protest
Students, faculty and outside activists affiliated with the Coalition for a True School of Sustainability protested Stanford’s inclusion of ExxonMobil Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as a guest speaker at the Global Energy Forum and the Doerr School of Sustainability’s acceptance of fossil fuel money. At...
Stanford Daily
Sampath: Stanford men’s basketball season preview
After a disappointing 16-16 season, the Stanford men’s basketball team looks to contend at the top of the conference this year. While athletic director Benard Muir gave head coach Jerod Haase a vote of confidence after Stanford’s second round exit in the Pac-12 tournament last year, the Cardinal can’t continue to miss postseason play if the 48-year old head coach wants to keep his job.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Texans fly home for elections to avoid uncertainty over mail-in ballots
Some Stanford students from Texas are returning home during the midterm election in order to ensure their votes register, due to concerns over whether their mail-in ballots will be counted. In the wake of increased regulation of mail-in voting during the pandemic, Texas voters have had to navigate new ID...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Grand theft, student safety incident, vandalism
This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Between 6 p.m. on Oct....
Comments / 0