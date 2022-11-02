It is no secret that Stanford boasts a sheer amount of talent on its campus. Starting my freshman year, seeing the “hidden talents” of my prodigy-like peers, especially within the arts, never failed to astound me. Soft spoken students from my STEM classes delivered raw slam poetry performances at open mic nights. Friends I had made in Muslim Student Union (MSU) created jaw-dropping works of art at student art galleries in McMurtry Art Building. Yet what resonated with me the most was seeing the talent of other frosh on the piano. Almost every day, I walked through the lounge of my all-frosh dorm, Larkin North, and heard one of my neighbors or RAs belting out a Beethoven or Bach piano concerto in all its complexity, their fingers effortlessly gliding across the keys.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO