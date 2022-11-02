Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
How to Stop Pasadena Council from Seat Appointment
Article IV, Section 404 of the Pasadena City Charter states that vacated City Council seats SHALL be filled by appointment agreed upon by a majority of the Council or by chosen lot if the Council does not come to a majority agreement. A Pasadena City Council seat must be filled...
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
Proposed medical building next to Sunnyside Cemetery heads to City Council for approval
The Planning Commission voted Thursday night to recommend that the council approve the project at California Avenue and Willow Street, which would include the removal of a small walking trail and picnic area. The post Proposed medical building next to Sunnyside Cemetery heads to City Council for approval appeared first on Long Beach Post.
South Pasadena News
City Council | Firing Contractor after State Rejects Third Housing Element Draft
The City of South Pasadena on Tuesday announced it will dump Placeworks, the planning contractor it’s relied on over the past two and a half years to develop its mandatory Housing Element (HE), now that the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) formally rejected the City’s third attempt to get the critical planning document approved. The City will also add an additional $100,000 to a $25,000 contract with Grant Henninger, owner of Mobius Planning–who was recently put in charge of managing the City’s Placeworks contract–to complete the work.
capitalandmain.com
Beyond Racism, Leaked Recording Showed Martinez, Cedillo and de León Feared L.A.’s Majority: Renters
In the notorious leaked recording of three Los Angeles city councilmembers and ex-County Federation of Labor head Ron Herrera, former City Council President Nury Martinez said she wanted to thwart representation for nearly two-thirds of Los Angeles residents — renters. In the conversation, Herrera warned that City Councilmember Nithya...
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA Council Approves Potential Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
The Los Angeles City Council approved a series of items Friday seeking adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department, which has been criticized for alleged animal neglect and insufficient staffing at city shelters.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach ‘Trifecta’ School Board candidate refutes Easy Reader story
I was shocked to read the lies about me in your front page story on the Trifecta, which was clearly timed as a last-minute, desperation political hit piece. It was the last issue printed before Election Day, meaning the victims of the story cannot defend themselves. Such a story could have run a month ago. Shame on you!
LA City Council votes in favor of special election for Nury Martinez's former seat
The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-0 Wednesday for an ordinance that sets a special election on April 4, 2023, for the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez's resignation.The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to the City Clerk's Office. A runoff, if necessary, will take place on June 27.Council President Paul Krekorian said the funding would be discussed further in the Budget and Finance Committee. The ordinance will come before the council next week for final consideration.The Sixth District -- which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Sheriff Villanueva says recent county settlements 'propped up' by supervisors to help opponent
On Tuesday, it was announced that L.A. County will pay $47.6 million over alleged misconduct by sheriff's deputies, something Villanueva believes the board of supervisors did to support his opponent.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
dailybruin.com
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
LA mayor Eric Garcetti criticizes Newsom’s pause on homelessness funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
knock-la.com
Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis
On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
Comments / 0