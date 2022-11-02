The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-0 Wednesday for an ordinance that sets a special election on April 4, 2023, for the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez's resignation.The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to the City Clerk's Office. A runoff, if necessary, will take place on June 27.Council President Paul Krekorian said the funding would be discussed further in the Budget and Finance Committee. The ordinance will come before the council next week for final consideration.The Sixth District -- which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO