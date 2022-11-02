ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

How to Stop Pasadena Council from Seat Appointment

Article IV, Section 404 of the Pasadena City Charter states that vacated City Council seats SHALL be filled by appointment agreed upon by a majority of the Council or by chosen lot if the Council does not come to a majority agreement. A Pasadena City Council seat must be filled...
PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

City Council | Firing Contractor after State Rejects Third Housing Element Draft

The City of South Pasadena on Tuesday announced it will dump Placeworks, the planning contractor it’s relied on over the past two and a half years to develop its mandatory Housing Element (HE), now that the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) formally rejected the City’s third attempt to get the critical planning document approved. The City will also add an additional $100,000 to a $25,000 contract with Grant Henninger, owner of Mobius Planning–who was recently put in charge of managing the City’s Placeworks contract–to complete the work.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council votes in favor of special election for Nury Martinez's former seat

The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-0 Wednesday for an ordinance that sets a special election on April 4, 2023, for the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez's resignation.The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to the City Clerk's Office. A runoff, if necessary, will take place on June 27.Council President Paul Krekorian said the funding would be discussed further in the Budget and Finance Committee. The ordinance will come before the council next week for final consideration.The Sixth District -- which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans

County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA

