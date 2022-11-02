ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health, QUALCOMM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.4% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT jumped in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. Benefitfocus shares jumped 47.6% to $10.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to have earned $3.15 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.6% to $118.06 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Humana Inc. HUM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.28 per share on revenue of $22.69 billion. Humana shares gained 0.1% to $555.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect eBay Inc. EBAY to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares fell 1.5% to $39.21 in after-hours trading.

