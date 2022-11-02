Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.

