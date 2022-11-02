Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Let your soul ‘chill’ with the peaceful and picturesque H’Mong village in Van Ho
Coming to Hua Tat is coming to a time of enjoying the peace and being closer to nature. Running along National Highway 6 in the area of Van Ho commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, between a long boulevard on one side and a high mountain on the other, there is a village quietly nestled in the middle, peaceful. and fresh as a picture.
vinlove.net
Only 1km from the Lung Cu flagpole, there is a cultural village known as a fairy village in Ha Giang
The village with the special name Lo Lo Chai is known as the fairy village at the top of the country because of its idyllic and rustic beauty, but no less poetic than in the comics. When asked about Ha Giang tourism, most tourists will answer that the most famous...
vinlove.net
More than 400,000 flower pots and flower bags for Dalat Flower Festival – 2022
The 9th Da Lat Flower Festival – 2022 starts at the beginning of November 2022 and lasts until the end of December 2022, with many rich and new programs, in which flowers are still the main “characters”. Many colorful flower spaces. Mr. Pham Van Tuyen, Chairman of...
vinlove.net
Three generations of Ma people preserve the value of brocade in the Central Highlands
It is rare for any Ma family to keep brocade weaving like Mrs. H’Bach’s family. For more than half a century, weaving has become an invisible thread, connecting three generations, and contributing to preserving the culture of the Central Highlands. Three generations of keeping the weaving profession. A...
vinlove.net
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
vinlove.net
The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass
Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
vinlove.net
Unique miniature flower band and dancers welcome Dalat Flower Festival – 2022
A small flower scene consisting of band members, dancers performing the song “Ai goes to the land of peach blossoms” is vividly designed to celebrate the Da Lat Flower Festival – 2022. In the early days of this November, when people and tourists come to the fountain...
vinlove.net
Season in the forest to collect chestnuts
HAI DUONG – Every year, from the 8th to the 9th lunar month, the people of Chi Linh city go to the forest to collect chestnuts, earning 350-500,000 VND (15-25$)per day. At noon on October 31, in the forest at Ho Dinh dam, Ho Su village, Hoang Hoa Tham commune, dozens of women wearing gloves quickly picked up chestnuts that had fallen to the ground.
vinlove.net
24 hours eating ‘forget the way back’ in Hanoi’s old quarter
Hanoi Old Quarter is honored by domestic and foreign tourists as the ” food paradise ” of Vietnam. With every step out of the hotel in the old quarter, visitors will immediately “face” countless restaurants from popular to high-end attractive, and irresistible. Hanoi street food is...
