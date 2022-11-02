ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Let your soul ‘chill’ with the peaceful and picturesque H’Mong village in Van Ho

Coming to Hua Tat is coming to a time of enjoying the peace and being closer to nature. Running along National Highway 6 in the area of ​​Van Ho commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, between a long boulevard on one side and a high mountain on the other, there is a village quietly nestled in the middle, peaceful. and fresh as a picture.
Three generations of Ma people preserve the value of brocade in the Central Highlands

It is rare for any Ma family to keep brocade weaving like Mrs. H’Bach’s family. For more than half a century, weaving has become an invisible thread, connecting three generations, and contributing to preserving the culture of the Central Highlands. Three generations of keeping the weaving profession. A...
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam

Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass

Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
Season in the forest to collect chestnuts

HAI DUONG – Every year, from the 8th to the 9th lunar month, the people of Chi Linh city go to the forest to collect chestnuts, earning 350-500,000 VND (15-25$)per day. At noon on October 31, in the forest at Ho Dinh dam, Ho Su village, Hoang Hoa Tham commune, dozens of women wearing gloves quickly picked up chestnuts that had fallen to the ground.
24 hours eating ‘forget the way back’ in Hanoi’s old quarter

Hanoi Old Quarter is honored by domestic and foreign tourists as the ” food paradise ” of Vietnam. With every step out of the hotel in the old quarter, visitors will immediately “face” countless restaurants from popular to high-end attractive, and irresistible. Hanoi street food is...

