Effective: 2022-11-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Carter; Fallon; Powder River; Southern Rosebud HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Carter, Fallon, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon to 2 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will affect higher hills.

