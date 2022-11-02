Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
salestechstar.com
Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud
Fosfor’s DataOps and Decision Intelligence products achieve Snowflake Technology Ready status. Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
salestechstar.com
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple...
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner’s entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world’s leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelerate End-to-end Supply Chain Transformations
Through this acquisition, McKinsey will strengthen its deep expertise in supply chain consulting with technology enablement and offer high impact end-to-end supply chain planning transformations. McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based...
Business Insider
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
Companies including General Motors, Volkswagen, Audi, and Pfizer have all paused ads on Twitter, expressing concern over threats to brand safety.
salestechstar.com
Onepak Launches ReturnCenter on the ServiceNow Platform
Onepak, creator of ReturnCenter, the leading platform for technology device circularity, announced that the company’s collaborative platform is now available on ServiceNow’s app store. ReturnCenter enables ServiceNow users to schedule, track and report on transportation of IT assets for disposition, lease return, redeployment or offboarding from within the ServiceNow platform.
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower the Threshold for Materializing Business Innovation
Hundreds of AI models are made accessible on a brand new open-source platform. Key serverless solutions launched to enable better product deployment and development. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, started its annual Apsara Conference today by announcing the launch of ModelScope, an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that comes with hundreds of AI models, including large pre-trained models for global developers and researchers. During its flagship conference, the global leading cloud provider also introduced a range of serverless database products and upgraded its integrated data analytics and intelligent computing platform to help customers further achieve business innovation through cloud technologies.
salestechstar.com
CallTower Earns Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Market Leader Status for Second Year Running
CallTower again ranks amongst most prominent providers in UCaaS Market Frost Radar. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their October 2022 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant success with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions and integrations.
salestechstar.com
CIQ Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork; Rocky Linux Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a new deployment option for Rocky users. Rocky Linux is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a host operating system. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners. Rocky Linux is an enterprise Linux distribution that maintains bug-for-bug compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure users now have a simple and trusted path to deploy Rocky Linux. You can find Rocky Linux on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
salestechstar.com
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
salestechstar.com
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
salestechstar.com
Evolution of Supply Chain Technologies: Latest Trends
Our entire world survives on vast, interconnected supply chains to thrive. Supply chains have played an important role in humanity’s progress;. Everything that you need is right at your arm’s length. Do you know why? You have the stuff you need at home because various supply chains coordinate every step. Without supply chains, this world would not be how it looks today.
salestechstar.com
Dropit Completes $25M Funding Round to Solve Retail Industry’s Core Challenges
Dropit’s technology allows brands to sell in-store inventory online, transform physical locations into last-mile distribution points and source orders to locations closest to the customer, reducing the environmental impact of the retail industry. Dropit, an omnichannel retail technology company that unifies brands’ in-store and online inventories and distribution channels,...
salestechstar.com
Groove Ranked #7 for Enterprise in 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Awards
Sales engagement platform ranks #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall. Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has received a 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Award. The only sales engagement platform to make the list, Groove ranked #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall out of 150+ other winners.
