Minneapolis, MN

The Associated Press

Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. “It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team. A lot to learn from. A lot to grow from. That’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.” Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

USF coach Jeff Scott fired, a day after 54-28 loss to Temple

TAMPA Fla. (AP) — South Florida coach Jeff Scott was fired Sunday, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. “When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our indoor performance facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards.” South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Reeling Raiders blow another huge lead, lose 27-20 at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Florida. “Guys fought, but we got to learn how to play a full four-quarter game,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “We have played stretches in each game mostly where we play good football, but that’s not enough to win in this league.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

