JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Florida. “Guys fought, but we got to learn how to play a full four-quarter game,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “We have played stretches in each game mostly where we play good football, but that’s not enough to win in this league.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO