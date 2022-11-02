Read full article on original website
Massive Airplane Hangar, 250 Jobs Coming to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky
The $40 million investment will employ hundreds in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, officials say.
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
oxfordobserver.org
Health department dishes out three critical violations
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
beckersasc.com
Cincinnati GI performs first AI colonoscopies with GI Genius
Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology, according to a Nov. 4 press release sent to Becker's. Performing AI-assisted colonoscopies takes no additional time and does not affect insurance coverage.
wvxu.org
Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help
Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
moversmakers.org
Two nonprofits awarded $400K
Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County commissioners are skeptical about paying for a 'convention district'
A couple of Hamilton County commissioners are unsure about the funding plan to redevelop the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper presented the initial plans to City Council last week, and to county commissioners this week. It would cost around $200 million and require refinancing debt shared by the city and county.
wnky.com
Teacher remembers UK student killed in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Communities around Kentucky are mourning the loss of Anne Gieske, the University of Kentucky student who was killed in a crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend. Gieske graduated from Beechwood High School two years ago. This school’s band director, Austin Bralley, says Gieske...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts
CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
moversmakers.org
Redwood gets nearly $1M grant
Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
Cincinnati leaders prepare for possibility of strong winter storms
City leaders are also expected to go over snow routes. One of the topics will focus on having streets cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Fox 19
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor for the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020,...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for art and music in the Queen City—and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
