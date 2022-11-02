ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department dishes out three critical violations

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
OXFORD, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati GI performs first AI colonoscopies with GI Genius

Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology, according to a Nov. 4 press release sent to Becker's. Performing AI-assisted colonoscopies takes no additional time and does not affect insurance coverage.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help

Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Two nonprofits awarded $400K

Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Teacher remembers UK student killed in South Korea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Communities around Kentucky are mourning the loss of Anne Gieske, the University of Kentucky student who was killed in a crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend. Gieske graduated from Beechwood High School two years ago. This school’s band director, Austin Bralley, says Gieske...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts

CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Redwood gets nearly $1M grant

Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor for the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy