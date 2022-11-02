Russia Resumes Its Participation in Ukraine Grain Export Deal; Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure ‘Seriously Damaged'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Ukraine Agriculture Exports Top 10 Million Metric Tons Since Ports Reopened Under U.N.-Backed Black Sea Grain Initiative
Before Moscow's full-scale invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months. The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.
NBC San Diego
Zelenskyy Hails UN Nuclear Investigation Result; UK Says Russia Likely Shooting Its Retreating Soldiers
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency after it wrapped up its inspection of three nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear material or activities.
NBC San Diego
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: The U.S. and China Should Not Miss a Historic Opportunity to Save the World
As the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt approaches, the countries of the world face a stark choice between two paths. On the path we now travel, we keep sapping the Earth of its natural and animal resources and belching out poison. Such exploitation leads to more climate change, more floods, more fires, more hunger, more diseases, more forced migration and more war. A vicious cycle leaving humanity hollowed out and never to recover. The tragic floods in Pakistan are just one demonstration of what's to come. On this path, lives only get worse for everyone, everywhere.
NBC San Diego
Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case
Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
NBC San Diego
A Showdown Over Climate Reparations Is Brewing — and It Will Determine the Success of the COP27 Summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Comments / 0