Russia Resumes Its Participation in Ukraine Grain Export Deal; Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure ‘Seriously Damaged'

As the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt approaches, the countries of the world face a stark choice between two paths. On the path we now travel, we keep sapping the Earth of its natural and animal resources and belching out poison. Such exploitation leads to more climate change, more floods, more fires, more hunger, more diseases, more forced migration and more war. A vicious cycle leaving humanity hollowed out and never to recover. The tragic floods in Pakistan are just one demonstration of what's to come. On this path, lives only get worse for everyone, everywhere.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO