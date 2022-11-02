Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Unlock Endless Possibilities to Do More with Newgen at the Annual Customer Meet in Dubai
Customers to get insights into the latest digital transformation trends. Newgen Software, a leading global provider of digital transformation products, is all geared to host customers from the Middle East and Africa at its annual customer meet, NewgenConnect at Grand Hyatt, Dubai (UAE) on November 4, 2022. Based on the...
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner’s entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world’s leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
salestechstar.com
Coupa Named a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks Report
Coupa received the highest score possible in supply network optimization criterion. Coupa Software announced that Forrester Research named Coupa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022. The new report evaluated solutions from the 15 most significant providers across 25 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores...
salestechstar.com
project44 Raises $80 Million Valuing Company at $2.7 Billion, Up 12% from January Despite Widespread Downturn in B2B SaaS Valuations
Round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding to accelerate project44’s vision for supply chain and emissions visibility. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced that it raised an $80M funding round led by Generation Investment Management, the sustainable investment management firm, and A.P. Moller Holding, a privately held investment company, based in Denmark. CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, joined the round along with previous investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”), TPG, Emergence Capital, Chicago Ventures, Sapphire, 8VC, Sozo Ventures and Omidyar Technology Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
salestechstar.com
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelerate End-to-end Supply Chain Transformations
Through this acquisition, McKinsey will strengthen its deep expertise in supply chain consulting with technology enablement and offer high impact end-to-end supply chain planning transformations. McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based...
salestechstar.com
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower the Threshold for Materializing Business Innovation
Hundreds of AI models are made accessible on a brand new open-source platform. Key serverless solutions launched to enable better product deployment and development. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, started its annual Apsara Conference today by announcing the launch of ModelScope, an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that comes with hundreds of AI models, including large pre-trained models for global developers and researchers. During its flagship conference, the global leading cloud provider also introduced a range of serverless database products and upgraded its integrated data analytics and intelligent computing platform to help customers further achieve business innovation through cloud technologies.
salestechstar.com
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
salestechstar.com
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud
Fosfor’s DataOps and Decision Intelligence products achieve Snowflake Technology Ready status. Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
salestechstar.com
GEP Named a ‘Strong Performer’ Among ‘Collaborative Supply Network Providers’ in Notable Research Firm’s Inaugural Assessment
GEP is the preferred solutions provider for global enterprises synchronizing supply chain planning and operation with their network of suppliers and business partners. GEP SOFTWARE earned the highest scores possible in forecast collaboration, commit and upside collaboration, architecture, internationalization, product vision and customers’ criteria. GEP, a leading provider of...
salestechstar.com
CallTower Earns Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Market Leader Status for Second Year Running
CallTower again ranks amongst most prominent providers in UCaaS Market Frost Radar. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their October 2022 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant success with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions and integrations.
salestechstar.com
Onepak Launches ReturnCenter on the ServiceNow Platform
Onepak, creator of ReturnCenter, the leading platform for technology device circularity, announced that the company’s collaborative platform is now available on ServiceNow’s app store. ReturnCenter enables ServiceNow users to schedule, track and report on transportation of IT assets for disposition, lease return, redeployment or offboarding from within the ServiceNow platform.
salestechstar.com
A Quick Buy is a Shopping High: Americans Willing to Sacrifice Delivery, Brand Loyalty for a Faster Path to Purchase Online
Pack’s eCommerce Trends Report Finds Nearly One-Half of Consumers Prefer Speed to Variety When Shopping Online, Crave One-Click Experiences Bred by Social Media. As post-pandemic consumer expectations continue to skyrocket, so too does their need for digital shopping speed. Nearly one-half of U.S. online shoppers now say it’s more important for them to be able to buy something quickly than it is to have a large selection of items to choose from, according to the inaugural eCommerce Trends Report released by headless commerce solution, Pack. The report also illustrates the impact website speed and ease of use have on consumers’ path to purchase and brand loyalty, with many shoppers saying they’ll turn to competitors if they can’t find what they need after one (fruitless) search, or if a site takes too long to load. Perhaps most surprising, almost one third of shoppers said they’d be willing to wait up to three days longer to receive an item if they had an easier and faster shopping experience.
salestechstar.com
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
Comments / 0