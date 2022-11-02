ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
KENTUCKY STATE
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 3.5L EcoBoost Rattle Fix Detailed By Tech: Video

Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco routinely cranks out interesting and informative videos that focus on issues pertaining to a wide variety of Blue Oval models, including a number of general Ford EcoBoost problems, a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion issues with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, and a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video outlining how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine.
gmauthority.com

Here’s When The Last 2023 Chevy Camaro Will Be Built: Exclusive

The fate of the Chevy Camaro nameplate remains somewhat uncertain, with a few theories on the table with regard to where it may evolve. For now, however, production of the current sixth-gen Chevy Camaro is set to wind down soon, and now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the last 2023 Chevy Camaro will be built.
MICHIGAN STATE
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed

Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Blazer Blue Glow Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order

The 2023 Chevy Blazer is the fifth model year for the current-generation crossover. This model year brought a mid-cycle refresh that debuts several important updates and changes to the exterior and interior. Now, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed Blazer is no longer available to order with Blue Glow Metallic paint.
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain

Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
gmauthority.com

GM Accepting More 2023 Corvette Z06 Orders

Demand for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, but unfortunately, available supply for the mid-engine supercar has been low due to production constraints and supplier shortages. Luckily, it’s now looking like GM will be accepting new 2023 Corvette Z06 orders this month. Back in August, GM Authority reported...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022

In November 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Ringbrothers Unveils Strode 1969 Chevy Camaro At SEMA 2022

Ringbrothers is back at it with a new 1969 Chevy Camaro build for SEMA. This time around, the custom hot rod shop has introduced “Strode,” a carbon fiber widebody one-off producing more than 1,000 horsepower. The name takes after the Halloween franchise, giving a nod to the main...
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of October 31 – November 4, 2022

The value of GM stock was stable during the week of October 31st to November 4th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.00 per share, representing an increase of $0.15 per share, or 0.39 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $38.85.
TENNESSEE STATE
Top Speed

Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip

It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
torquenews.com

The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made

Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.

